81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers

An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.(pxhere)
By Shain Bergan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas lake Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to Lone Star Lake after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

The man was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted, KCTV reports. Rescuers, however, were unable to revive the man.

Authorities found the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake.

He broke off from the group to head back to shore and was found unresponsive in the water a short time later.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released by authorities.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the man’s family.

