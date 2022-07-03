Getting Answers
People try to help explosion victims’ families any way they can

Fundraiser held for them, their families
Reagan Hardaway, of Shongaloo, and Daniel Payne and Chancey Hawk, both of Minden, were critically hurt in an explosion May 9 at Aeropres on Marathon Tank Road in Cotton Valley. Hawk died June 30 as a result of his injuries.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — The Minden community came together Saturday to raise money for three men injured in a gas explosion in May.

You might remember that Reagan Hardaway, of Shongaloo, and Chancey Hawk and Daniel Payne, both of Minden, were hurt in the incident at Aeropres in Cotton Valley.

Hawk died from his injuries Thursday.

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers was at today’s fundraiser, where the community tried to help those victims’ families any way they could. Tune in at 10 to learn what she learned.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

