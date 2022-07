Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Louisiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Parishes are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some parishes do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your parish ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. West Carroll Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (4,433 fully vaccinated)

--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (66 total deaths)

--- 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,616 (3,424 total cases)

--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#49. East Feliciana Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (7,867 fully vaccinated)

--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 888 (170 total deaths)

--- 137.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,568 (6,806 total cases)

--- 35.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#48. Claiborne Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (6,460 fully vaccinated)

--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (79 total deaths)

--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,160 (3,159 total cases)

--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#47. St. Landry Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (34,642 fully vaccinated)

--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (414 total deaths)

--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,551 (21,805 total cases)

--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#46. Washington Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (19,601 fully vaccinated)

--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (253 total deaths)

--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,248 (12,587 total cases)

--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#45. Grant Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (9,638 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (95 total deaths)

--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,513 (5,712 total cases)

--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#44. Calcasieu Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (87,377 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (712 total deaths)

--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,304 (53,512 total cases)

--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#43. Jackson Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (6,802 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (77 total deaths)

--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,963 (4,245 total cases)

--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#42. De Soto Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (11,861 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (135 total deaths)

--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,756 (7,348 total cases)

--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#41. Richland Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (8,736 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (100 total deaths)

--- 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,379 (6,314 total cases)

--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#40. Webster Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (16,684 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (188 total deaths)

--- 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,375 (10,879 total cases)

--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#39. Lincoln Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (20,431 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (144 total deaths)

--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,157 (11,759 total cases)

--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#38. Assumption Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (9,598 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (70 total deaths)

--- 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,942 (5,460 total cases)

--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#37. Natchitoches Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (16,696 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (169 total deaths)

--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,905 (9,885 total cases)

--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#36. Concordia Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (8,525 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (89 total deaths)

--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,531 (4,917 total cases)

--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#35. LaSalle Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (6,781 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (61 total deaths)

--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,558 (4,104 total cases)

--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#34. St. Mary Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (22,453 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (263 total deaths)

--- 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,111 (12,392 total cases)

--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#33. Lafourche Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (44,496 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (377 total deaths)

--- 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,144 (27,472 total cases)

--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#32. Ouachita Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (70,118 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (760 total deaths)

--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,658 (48,525 total cases)

--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#31. Union Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (10,122 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (135 total deaths)

--- 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,600 (6,544 total cases)

--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#30. Terrebonne Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (50,749 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (420 total deaths)

--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,854 (30,768 total cases)

--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#29. Morehouse Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (11,529 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 539 (134 total deaths)

--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,622 (6,622 total cases)

--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#28. Madison Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (5,079 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 539 (59 total deaths)

--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,034 (3,070 total cases)

--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#27. East Carroll Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (3,211 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (38 total deaths)

--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,558 (2,371 total cases)

--- 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#26. Tangipahoa Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (63,245 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (605 total deaths)

--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,520 (34,390 total cases)

--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#25. Avoyelles Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (18,943 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (211 total deaths)

--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,593 (11,077 total cases)

--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#24. Iberia Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (33,203 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (264 total deaths)

--- 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,954 (18,822 total cases)

--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#23. Winn Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (6,682 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (64 total deaths)

--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,509 (4,242 total cases)

--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#22. Caddo Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (117,640 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (1,159 total deaths)

--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,457 (65,954 total cases)

--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#21. St. Bernard Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (23,422 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (112 total deaths)

--- 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,234 (11,449 total cases)

--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#20. Bienville Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (6,585 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 838 (111 total deaths)

--- 124.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,684 (3,798 total cases)

--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#19. Rapides Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (65,261 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (577 total deaths)

--- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,519 (31,789 total cases)

--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#18. Lafayette Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (123,753 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (504 total deaths)

--- 44.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,364 (61,988 total cases)

--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#17. Bossier Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (64,889 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (495 total deaths)

--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,649 (37,666 total cases)

--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#16. Ascension Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (64,953 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (294 total deaths)

--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,227 (34,470 total cases)

--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#15. St. James Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (11,020 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (76 total deaths)

--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,455 (5,792 total cases)

--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#14. Acadia Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (33,111 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (295 total deaths)

--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,871 (15,431 total cases)

--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#13. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (14,317 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (91 total deaths)

--- 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,130 (7,180 total cases)

--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#12. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (12,143 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (93 total deaths)

--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,343 (6,159 total cases)

--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#11. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (248,471 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (1,353 total deaths)

--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,207 (110,925 total cases)

--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#10. Iberville Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (18,415 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (152 total deaths)

--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,997 (9,102 total cases)

--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#9. Vernon Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (27,093 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (191 total deaths)

--- 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,405 (9,678 total cases)

--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#8. St. Charles Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (30,426 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (144 total deaths)

--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,171 (13,897 total cases)

--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#7. St. Tammany Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (149,211 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (856 total deaths)

--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,789 (72,369 total cases)

--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#6. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (25,899 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (186 total deaths)

--- 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,661 (10,564 total cases)

--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#5. Tensas Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (2,743 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (11 total deaths)

--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,174 (961 total cases)

--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#4. Jefferson Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (285,379 fully vaccinated)

--- 22.4% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,352 total deaths)

--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,714 (115,537 total cases)

--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#3. Plaquemines Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (16,159 fully vaccinated)

--- 29.3% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (46 total deaths)

--- 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,982 (6,491 total cases)

--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#2. Orleans Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (275,031 fully vaccinated)

--- 30.8% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (1,127 total deaths)

--- 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,547 (91,867 total cases)

--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

#1. West Feliciana Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (14,005 fully vaccinated)

--- 67.0% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (46 total deaths)

--- 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,915 (2,789 total cases)

--- 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana