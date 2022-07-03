Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 2,237 new cases are listed today on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website, including six new deaths.

Local congregation leader Rev. Dr. Robert C Hudson, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Shreveport, is requesting people to consider going to get their vaccinations before returning to church.

“As people were coming back I did request that they be vaccinated. You don’t tell people they’ve got to get it,” said Rev. Dr. Hudson. “Every so often from the pulpit I remind them that if they have not been they need to consider getting vaccinated and boostered.”

In Rev. Dr. Hudson’s church seating is not restricted but there are seats that are sat six feet apart for people who are taking extra precautions, and all communion, tithes, and offerings are done before parishioners take their seats.

“At the end, then everybody already has their cup in place and so we don’t have a time where we stop the flow of worship and people start marching around,” said Rev. Dr. Hudson.

The church also recommends that everyone still use masks. “I think continuing to mask is really important because really COVID is still around. We may not talk about it alone, but COVID is still here,” said Tara Daniel, choir member of Paradise Baptist Church.

Daniel, who sings in the choir says she has had COVID despite taking precautions, but still chooses to follow protocol and so do her children; she chose to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s very important getting awareness to people that, how important it is to get the vaccination so, and hopefully, so one day we can all come back together as a whole and not just you know part of us staying at home watching it on tv,” Daniel continued.

Many parishes are currently considered high risk, as of July 1st Caddo has had nearly 4,600 reinfections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Karlos Ferbos, a member of the church, was one of the lucky ones who have not caught the virus, “Even though I haven’t personally received COVID yet I still take all the necessary precautions to still stay safe because the age range in here as you can see dwells from young from old.”

