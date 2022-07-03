Huge success for LifeShare’s United We Give

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many lives will be saved due to a huge improvement in blood donations compared to last year.

The blood donation event wrapped up on July 2 and the numbers are in for this year’s United We Give. LifeShare is happy to announce that we broke last year’s previous record.

“This annual event happens the first weekend in July and serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply. Sponsors included Raising Cane’s and Waitr,” said LifeShare Blood Centers in a statement.

Here are the numbers!

2021 United We Give OVERALL - 1,867

2022 United We Give OVERALL - 2,048

With these improvements many more lives can be saved, thank you to the community for helping support LifeShare and their cause. Hopefully, next year will be even better!

To find out more about blood donation, visit www.lifeshare.org.

