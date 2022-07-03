Hot as a firecracker starting on the 4th!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another heat wave is expected for the week ahead starting on the 4th. Temperatures may once again see a stretch in the triple digits. It will stay very steamy as well and heat advisories could be issued at some point next week for parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be tough to find as a mainly dry pattern returns to the area.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening. If you are watching any fireworks displays, the weather should cooperate with mainly dry conditions expected. Later tonight we’ll settle back into the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Your 4th of July should be the hottest and driest day of the entire holiday weekend. Expect to see plenty of sunshine. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re going to spending the day outside. Temperatures will quickly heat into the 90s by midday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. We’ll remain very humid which will push ‘feels-like’ temperatures to around 105. Make sure you stay safe by keeping yourself hydrated with plenty of water. Little, if any, rain is expected.

Dry weather should prevail into the evening hours making for ideal, although very warm, conditions for fireworks displays.

The rest of next week will once again be dominated by heat. Temperatures will run in the upper 90s to low 100s through Friday and mostly likely into next weekend. It will continue to feel like 105 or hotter during the afternoons when you factor in the humidity. Don’t expect any relief at night either as temperatures will barely drop below 80 just before sunrise.

Rain will be a no show for the majority of the area. A few spotty showers may return later in the week and into the weekend, but coverage of rain will remain sparse at best.

Have an enjoyable and safe rest of the 4th of July weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.