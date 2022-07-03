Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Giant African land snails put an area of Florida under quarantine due to illness risk.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails.

These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long.

Their size is not the problem.

They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a quarantine for the New Port Richey area of Pasco County in late June. That means people cannot move the snails or any plants or soil out of the area.

It will likely take three years to remove the whole snail population because they can lay up to 2,500 eggs a year.

The species is native to East Africa, but the snails likely found their way to Florida after being lost of released due to illegal pet trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers were unconscious when SPD arrived on scene.
Major car accident on Walker Road; T-bone wreck leaves 2 injured
Jonathan Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
CPSO arrests wanted man in Vivian
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana
Man injured after someone shot into his home from a vehicle.
Drive-by shooting in Queensborough ended with 1 man injured
Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting incident in Bossier City

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
KSLA partnered with LifeShare Blood Center for their annual United We Give campaign that...
Huge success for LifeShare’s United We Give
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails