Drying out and heating up next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up another round of showers and storms today, but drier conditions will settle in just in time for the 4th tomorrow. The tradeoff for less rain is that the heat will be building back toward 100 degrees for much of next week. We’ll stay very humid as well.

Look for more scattered rain around the ArkLaTex through this afternoon. It won’t rain everywhere, but those that get wet could experience some heavy downpours at times. The chance for showers and storms is around 40%. Outside of any wet weather, we’ll be partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Where it stays wet, temperatures will stay in the 80s.

Any rain will fade away this evening. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 70s.

The 4th of July is looking mainly dry and very hot and humid. Expect to see a mostly sunny for your holiday plans. Don’t forget to put on the sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors and plan on staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water. We’ll heat up into the upper 90s for highs, but it will feel more like the triple digits with the humidity. For fireworks displays Monday evening we’re looking mostly clear and very warm with temperatures still near 90 at dusk.

The remainder of next week will be dominated by very hot and humid conditions. Mostly sunny and dry weather looks likely. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 70s. We’ll heat into the upper 90s for the afternoons. The feels-like temperatures may heat up enough to prompt some heat advisories. By the end of the week we could see some triple digits again and that likely continues into next weekend.

Have a great Sunday and rest of the holiday weekend!

