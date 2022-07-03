Driver dies when truck being chased by police crashes, bursts into flames

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly crash that culminated a pursuit involving Shreveport police early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Cowden found a pickup engulfed in flames when he arrived at Woolworth Road at Colquitt Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Cowden said the truck had been leading Shreveport police on a chase when it ran off a roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police officers tried get the driver out of the burning vehicle but were unable to do so due to the fire.

Personnel from Caddo Fire District 4 put out the flames.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Caddo coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Shreveport police did not immediately say why they were chasing the truck.

