Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash

NEAR COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl died when she lost control of a utility terrain vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and a tree then overturn.

Louisiana State Police identified her as Bossier City resident Lila Rose Sobolak.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 on Clear Springs Church Road north of Louisiana Highway 155 at the Red River Parish village of Martin.

Both Sobolak and her adult passenger, whose name has not been released, were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sobolak was taken to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle,” Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

“Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.”

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths this year.

