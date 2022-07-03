Getting Answers
Authorities ID Natchitoches man killed in collision in Sabine Parish

Sedan crossed into path of an oncoming tractor-trailer rig, LSP reports
(File illustration)
(File illustration)(WIBW)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man was killed and a Sabine Parish man was injured in a crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer rig.

Louisiana State Police has identified the deceased as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, of Powhatan.

The collision occurred on Louisiana Highway 6 west of the Sabine Parish town of Many about 4:15 a.m. Friday, July 1.

Williams was driving a commercial vehicle west on LA-6 (Texas Highway) when an eastbound 2013 Lincoln MKT crossed the center line and collided with his rig, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. Williams’ 18-wheeler hit a creek ditch embankment while the Lincoln impacted “... an unoccupied structure.”

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincoln’s driver, 22-year-old Many resident Chas B. Pilcher, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Authorities said both men were wearing seat belts.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers with LSP’s Alexandria-based Troop E have investigated 18 deadly crashes resulting in 19 deaths this year.

