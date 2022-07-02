Rainy start to your holiday weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely on your Saturday. This will help keep temperatures cooler for now. Sunday will have a little less rain and will heat up some. Then by Monday it will super hot and dry.

Today will be a rainy and dreary day. For the most part, it will be scattered with off and on showers. At times, it will be very heavy rain. You will very likely need your umbrella at some point during the day. I have a 70% chance of rain for the day. This will help limit the temperatures from heating up at least. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The rain will also help out with our drought conditions and help the grass get green and healthy again.

On Sunday, there will likely be more scattered showers and storms. It will mostly be in the morning, but I anticipate a couple lingering showers to last into the afternoon. I think all the rain will be coming to an end by the evening. You may not have to cancel any outdoor plans; just check the radar before heading out. If you are firing up the grill this weekend, Sunday afternoon and evening will be the best time. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s thanks to the little bit of rain. There will still be a lot of humidity as well, so it will feel worse than what the thermometer will read.

On Monday for your 4th of July holiday, I have taken out the rain chances, so we will be nice and dry! Much of the day will be beautiful and sunny. Come by the evening when the fireworks start, it will still be dry and clear. So your fireworks forecast is looking almost perfect! Temperatures for the day will heat up to the mid to upper 90s again. I’d say for the evening, it will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be nice and sunny with basically no chance of rain. A ridge of high pressure will be building back in around the southern half of the country. This will limit any rain and keep temperatures hot. This setup is similar to what we had earlier in June. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to the upper 90s and will make a run for the triple digits again.

By the end of the week, temperatures may heat up a little more. I’m anticipating more triple digits for the ArkLaTex by the following weekend. For Thursday and Friday however, we may come up just shy of the 100 degree mark. There will be very limited rain with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Otherwise, grab your sunglasses as I expect lots of sunny rays!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bonnie is now in the Pacific basin. This storm will continue to move away from us. Also, Colin formed as a tropical storm Friday night off the east coast! This will slowly move along the shoreline as a tropical storm and won’t strengthen much. It should produce some rain offshore. Otherwise the tropics are quiet and there’s nothing heading towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a great and safe weekend!

