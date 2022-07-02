New hours for Norton Art Gallery Botanical Gardens

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Norton Art Gallery reducing its hours due because of various issues.

According to Norton Art Gallery due to economic uncertainty and staffing irregularities of the past two years the museum is changing its Botanical Garden operating hours. The changes will be effective July 4.

New schedule:

Monday - Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday - Sunday: 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

“We must emphasize that on, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, unlike our old operating hours, the gardens are closed to the public all day,” Norton Art Gallery said in a statement.

None of these restrictions will apply to the garden area west of Creswell Avenue or the “island” in front of the museum’s entrance.

On the days the garden is open there will be no special outdoor events. All of the entrances will be closed on the property at 5:00 p.m. each day.

