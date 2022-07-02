Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station

Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us they are looking into the incident.(Mike Miletich)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Several drivers are stranded near the Coushatta casino after reportedly getting gas at a CITGO gas station on U.S. Hwy 165.

One KPLC viewer tells us the station has since shut down the pumps.

Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us they are looking into the incident.

Sheriff Hebert tells us at least six vehicles broke down and had to be towed. 

Hebert also said his deputy is working to confirm that all the drivers came from the same gas station. No road blockages have been reported. 

We’ll continue to follow this story and report on developments as they come in.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died
The funeral for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. was held Friday, July 1, 2022 at...
Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana
Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.
Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher

Latest News

Gregg County game warden urges driver sobriety, boater safety July 4 weekend
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana
Man injured after someone shot into his home from a vehicle.
Drive-by shooting in Queensborough ended with 1 man injured
West of Many, LA. near Sabine Parish.
UPDATE: Serious wreck on LA 6, Sabine Parish
Both drivers were unconscious when SPD arrived on scene.
Major car accident on Walker Road; T-bone wreck leaves 2 injured