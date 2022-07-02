Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Several drivers are stranded near the Coushatta casino after reportedly getting gas at a CITGO gas station on U.S. Hwy 165.

One KPLC viewer tells us the station has since shut down the pumps.

Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us they are looking into the incident.

Sheriff Hebert tells us at least six vehicles broke down and had to be towed.

Hebert also said his deputy is working to confirm that all the drivers came from the same gas station. No road blockages have been reported.

We’ll continue to follow this story and report on developments as they come in.

