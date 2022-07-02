Mayor Adrian Perkins urges community to enjoy holiday weekend safely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend.

The post states:

“Our young people are out of school for the summer and I know their well-being is a priority for our entire community. I want every child in Shreveport to enjoy their summer and not have to worry about gun violence, but unfortunately, the reality is that we are seeing more and more of our youth getting involved in criminal activity.

It is imperative that every citizen, especially parents remain vigilant. Parents don’t forget our juvenile curfew ordinance restricts outdoor activities on weekdays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. On Friday and Saturday, the curfew will be enforced from midnight to 5 a.m.

The Shreveport Police Department will continue to do all they can to protect us, but it’s going to take everyone getting involved to truly make a difference. Thank you to our community organizations, citizens, and parents who are working side-by-side with law enforcement, the city council, and my administration to make a difference.”

