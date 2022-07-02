Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Mayor Adrian Perkins urges community to enjoy holiday weekend safely

(WILX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend.

The post states:

“Our young people are out of school for the summer and I know their well-being is a priority for our entire community. I want every child in Shreveport to enjoy their summer and not have to worry about gun violence, but unfortunately, the reality is that we are seeing more and more of our youth getting involved in criminal activity.

It is imperative that every citizen, especially parents remain vigilant. Parents don’t forget our juvenile curfew ordinance restricts outdoor activities on weekdays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. On Friday and Saturday, the curfew will be enforced from midnight to 5 a.m.

The Shreveport Police Department will continue to do all they can to protect us, but it’s going to take everyone getting involved to truly make a difference. Thank you to our community organizations, citizens, and parents who are working side-by-side with law enforcement, the city council, and my administration to make a difference.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
The funeral for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. was held Friday, July 1, 2022 at...
Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died

Latest News

Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council.
Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council
Jonathan Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
CPSO arrests wanted man in Vivian
Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.
Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike
Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr.