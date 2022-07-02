Major Wreck on US 59 south of Texarkana; 1 dead

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - A woman dead after a vehicle loses control on US 59 and crashes into a guard rail.

Texarkana Police Department received a report on July 1 at 2:30 p.m. that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kyla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.

Supposedly neither Haire nor Parris was wearing their seatbelts.

