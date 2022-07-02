Getting Answers
Major Wreck on US 59 south of Texarkana; 1 dead

Woman dead after vehicle hits guardrail and rolls.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - A woman dead after a vehicle loses control on US 59 and crashes into a guard rail.

Texarkana Police Department received a report on July 1 at 2:30 p.m. that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kyla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.

Supposedly neither Haire nor Parris was wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

