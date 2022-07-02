Getting Answers
Major car accident on Walker Road; T-bone wreck leaves 2 injured

Both drivers were unconscious when SPD arrived on scene.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A T-bone wreck leaves both drivers unconscious when officers arrive on scene.

The Shreveport Police Department dispatch received a report on July 2 at 7:01 a.m. involving a T-bone collision. As officers arrived on scene they discovered a black Nissan Titan had been T-boned by another vehicle causing it to collide with a electric post. The drivers of both vehicles were unconscious upon arrival.

The injured drivers were transferred to a local hospital to be treated; their conditions are currently unknown.

The power of was not knocked out due to the incident.

