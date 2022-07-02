Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 1, Kinsey Montgomery formally announced his candidacy for Shreveport City Council. He’s running for the District A seat.

The 44-year-old was born in Fort Hood, Texas and raised in Shreveport. He is currently a lab technician at the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic. He also serves as a pastor and is the owner of Oh’ Taste and See Eatery.

The theme for Montgomery’s campaign is “It’s Our Time.” He said his vision is to support existing and new mentorship programs for the youth to provide them with an alternative and positive outlet in the community. He says he will also work to get funding to support those who would like to attend trade schools to help increase job ready candidates.

Montgomery said he also wants to find ways to decrease crime in the area.

