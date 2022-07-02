Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting incident in Bossier City

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier City police, detectives are investigating a shooting incident that is alleged to have been started by a juvenile.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 31, patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Boone Street on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers spotted the suspect fleeing by jumping a fence on the backside of a nearby apartment complex. They later identified this suspect as a juvenile.

The K-9 unit was deployed to help search for the juvenile. Officers say the suspect ran across several lanes of traffic on I-20 near Barksdale Boulevard. He was eventually captured at 7 p.m. by the K-9 unit and other responding officers.

Officials say incident began when the suspect and another individual reportedly got into an altercation. Days later, the suspect spotted the individual at a residence. At the same time, both individuals shot at each other inside the home. No one was injured in this incident.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. These charges stem from outstanding arrest warrants from an incident that occurred in May of 2022.

The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
The funeral for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. was held Friday, July 1, 2022 at...
Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died

Latest News

Mayor Adrian Perkins urges community to enjoy holiday weekend safely
Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council.
Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council
Jonathan Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
CPSO arrests wanted man in Vivian
Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.
Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike