Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting incident in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier City police, detectives are investigating a shooting incident that is alleged to have been started by a juvenile.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 31, patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Boone Street on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers spotted the suspect fleeing by jumping a fence on the backside of a nearby apartment complex. They later identified this suspect as a juvenile.

The K-9 unit was deployed to help search for the juvenile. Officers say the suspect ran across several lanes of traffic on I-20 near Barksdale Boulevard. He was eventually captured at 7 p.m. by the K-9 unit and other responding officers.

Officials say incident began when the suspect and another individual reportedly got into an altercation. Days later, the suspect spotted the individual at a residence. At the same time, both individuals shot at each other inside the home. No one was injured in this incident.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. These charges stem from outstanding arrest warrants from an incident that occurred in May of 2022.

The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000.

