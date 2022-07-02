Drive-by shooting in Queensborough ended with 1 man injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle drove by victim’s house and shot multiple times into the home, injuring him.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call at 11:20 p.m. on July 1, from the Queensborough neighborhood, Missouri Avenue. When SPD arrived on scene they found a 23 year old male victim that was suffering gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to a nearby hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives discovered that a vehicle had drove passed the victim’s house firing multiple shots into the home.

SPD is currently investigating this incident, more updates to come as information becomes available.

If you have any information that can help solve this case please call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

