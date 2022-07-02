Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died
The funeral for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. was held Friday, July 1, 2022 at...
Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana
Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.
Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher

Latest News

Woman dead after vehicle hits guardrail and rolls.
Major Wreck on US 59 south of Texarkana; 1 dead
Man injured after someone shot into his home from a vehicle.
Drive-by shooting in Queensborough ended with 1 man injured
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine