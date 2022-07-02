Getting Answers
CPSO arrests wanted man in Vivian

Jonathan Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a wanted man has been arrested in Vivian.

On Friday, July 1, CPSO patrol deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in searching for Johnathan Hill, 26, after he fled from them in a small car. After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle stopped at home on North Hickory and was detained.

Hill was a passenger in the vehicle and ran away.

Patrol units secured a perimeter and K9 Deputy Bryant Mendolia and K9 Nero tracked Hill into a wooded area behind the house. Hill was challenged by the K9 and surrendered.

Hill was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He also had outstanding warrants for illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a schedule II and other active warrants.

