Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
The funeral for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. was held Friday, July 1, 2022 at...
Funeral services held for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years
Mayor Adrian Perkins urges community to enjoy holiday weekend safely
Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council.
Kinsey Montgomery announces run for Shreveport City Council
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court