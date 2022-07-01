Getting Answers
William Joyce’s Lost Ollie gets Netflix adaptation

The live-action adaptation is launching in August
William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg of Moonbot accept the Oscar
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Academy Award-winning illustrator and filmmaker William Joyce’s story inspired by his own lost toy gets a live-action Netflix adaptation.

The story is based on his illustrated novel Ollie’s Odyssey, a story about a boy named Billy who loses his favorite toy. Both the boy and the toy vow to find each other again. He describes it as an epic adventure that happens over six city blocks.

Lost Ollie is a deeply personal story of William Joyce’s, about his own favorite toy he lost when he was a child and re-found at the age of 25 but also influenced by his own personal love and loss in his life, as he explains in his Facebook post. >> Here.

Lost Ollie is expected to launch on Netflix on the 24 of August.

