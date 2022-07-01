William Joyce’s Lost Ollie gets Netflix adaptation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Academy Award-winning illustrator and filmmaker William Joyce’s story inspired by his own lost toy gets a live-action Netflix adaptation.

The story is based on his illustrated novel Ollie’s Odyssey, a story about a boy named Billy who loses his favorite toy. Both the boy and the toy vow to find each other again. He describes it as an epic adventure that happens over six city blocks.

Lost Ollie is a deeply personal story of William Joyce’s, about his own favorite toy he lost when he was a child and re-found at the age of 25 but also influenced by his own personal love and loss in his life, as he explains in his Facebook post. >> Here.

Lost Ollie is expected to launch on Netflix on the 24 of August.

The book has been adapted by my friend and colleague Peter Ramsey (we worked together on Rise of the Guardians) and the extraordinarily talented Shannon Tindle. There’s a line in the book when Ollie realizes that Billy will someday grow up. And he wonders if Billy will remember him. “Remember is a good word. Ollie knew that now. Billy would always remember. And Ollie would never forget.” I hope you all will remember Ollie. I think Peter and Shannon have made something you will never forget.

