Unsettled weather to start the holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and start the holiday weekend we are tracking more tropical moisture that will be pushing into the ArkLaTex over the next few days meaning more scattered showers and storms are likely. In fact, they should be more widespread compared to what we saw Thursday. Due to the scattered showers and storms temperatures should be actually slightly below average, especially in the places that see wet weather. Expect the showers and storms to continue through Sunday when the weak tropical disturbance bringing us the wet weather should clear out of the region. Your 4th of July forecast looks hot, humid, and dry, with likely more of the same as we go through next week.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while you are not guaranteed to see wet weather it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as scattered showers will be a theme today. We should start off dry, but during the heating of the day showers and storms will be flaring up thanks to the weak tropical disturbance that has moved inland. The most likely place to find wet weather later today will be across the southern and eastern part of the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the potential showers temperatures should be slightly below average with highs right around the 90 degree mark.

As we go through your 4th of July weekend we are tracking more unsettled weather ahead for the region. Scattered showers and storms will be a factor across the eastern half of the viewing area both Saturday and Sunday and heavy rain is possible with these storms. Again the potential wet weather will help keep our temperatures slightly below average even though it will be very muggy both days. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be right be in the low 90s. Independence Day should be dry, but it will be very hot for those BBQs as we are expecting highs in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be around 105 degrees.

Heading through the rest of the first full week in July we are expecting more intense heat and humidity on the way for the region. High temperatures should drift higher as we are not expecting much in the way of any rain chances throughout the week. Expect high temperatures that should be right around 100 degrees starting on Tuesday and continue through at least Thursday. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees so get ready to sweat.

