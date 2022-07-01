TTPD: Domestic dispute reportedly leads to barricaded standoff
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to an incident on Thursday, June 30 in the 200 block of Jerome Street.
Officials say a man has barricaded himself and a woman inside a residence.
He told police his female relative was injured inside the home. Police are unsure how she was injured, however, they believe a domestic dispute led to the barricaded standoff.
Additional information is limited at this time. KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting further details.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updated.
