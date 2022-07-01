Getting Answers
Texarkana Water Utilities making temporary change to water disinfecting procedure

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Starting the week of July 4, customers with Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will notice a change in the taste and smell of their water. This is due to a temporary change to water disinfection procedures.

TWU normally uses a mixture of ammonia and chlorine to disinfect its water, but for approximately six to eight weeks, only chlorine will be used in the process.

“Some places might have a little odor, maybe a little bit of a taste, but there is no harm for our citizens,” said Gary Smith, executive director of TWU.

Smith says this temporary change is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Arkansas and Texas. According to Smith, state agencies recommend all cities do this at least once a year.

“The reason being because over time, minerals are attaching to pipes, creating a biofilm on the pipe and what this does is start eating away our disinfectant and we monitor our disinfectant constantly in our system and when we see it drop, we know it’s time to do this chlorine conversion,” Smith said.

This conversion process will affect all cities using water from TWU. The conversion is set to begin July 6.

