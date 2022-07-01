Serious wreck on LA 6, Sabine Parish; expect detour

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - ash west of Many, La., traffic will be diverted.

Highway LA 6 is expected to be closed for several hours. The detour will guide you through Oak Hill Road and Pioneer Road, which will make a loop around the accident’s scene.

Both Louisiana State Police and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

The Sabine Sheriff’s have yet to release details about the crash or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.