Rainy weekend then a dry and hot July 4th

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely through your weekend. It will not be a washout, but you will likely need an indoor plan alternative for any outdoor plans. Good news is that we will go back to dry weather on the 4th.

This evening will have a few more showers and perhaps a storm or two. You may need your umbrella if you’re heading out this evening. It will not rain everywhere, but best to be prepared if it rains over your location. Temperatures are not all terrible thanks to the cloud cover and rain. The temperatures will continue to cool down to the lower 80s beyond sunset.

Overnight, there could be a few more showers and storms that develop. I have only a 30% chance of rain for the night, but there could still be heavy downpours. I think if we are to see more rain, the better chance will be after midnight and closer to sunrise on Saturday. More will be popping up once the sun come up, so it will be a wet start to the day. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler with lows in the lower to mid 70s. It may not feel like it since the humidity will still be super high.

The rain will continue Saturday. For the most part, it will be scattered with off and on showers. At times, it will be very heavy rain. You will very likely need your umbrella at some point during the day. I have a 50% chance of rain Saturday. This will help limit the temperatures from heating up at least. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain will also help out with our drought conditions and help the grass stay green and healthy.

On Sunday, there will likely be more scattered showers and storms. It will mostly be in the morning, but I anticipate a couple lingering showers to last into the afternoon. I think all the rain will be coming to an end by the evening. You may not have to cancel any outdoor plans; just check the radar before heading out. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s thanks to the little bit of rain. There will still be a lot of humidity as well, so it will feel worse than what the thermometer will read.

On Monday for your 4th of July holiday, I have taken out the rain chances, so we will be nice and dry! Much of the day will be beautiful and sunny. Come by the evening when the fireworks start, it will still be dry and clear. So your fireworks forecast is looking almost perfect! Temperatures for the day will heat up to the mid to upper 90s again. I’d say for the evening, it will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be nice and sunny with basically no chance of rain. A ridge of high pressure will be building back in around the southern half of the country. This will limit any rain and keep temperatures hot. This setup is similar to what we had earlier in June. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to the upper 90s and will make a run for the triple digits again.

By the end of the week, temperatures may heat up a little more. I’m anticipating more triple digits for the ArkLaTex by the following weekend. For Thursday and Friday however, we may come up just shy of the 100 degree mark. There will be very limited rain with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Otherwise, grab your sunglasses as I expect lots of sunny rays!

In the tropics, we finally have Tropical Storm Bonnie! After finally forming Friday, this storm will head straight west and pass through Central America and on to the Pacific Ocean. There is no threat from this storm. Two other areas we are watching look very unlikely to form. Both have only a 10% chance to develop, and neither are heading to the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a great and safe weekend!

