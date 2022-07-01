‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners and more are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

