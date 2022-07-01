Getting Answers
‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners and more are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

