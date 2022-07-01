Getting Answers
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died

Fundraiser being held Saturday
Chancey Hawke has passed away from his injuries.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARKSDALE, La. (KSLA) - Chancey Hawk has passed away from the injuries he sustained in an explosion back in May.

An Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport official confirmed that Hawk, one of three burn victims of the explosion, died on June 30.

A fundraiser is being held on July 2 for Hawk and the other two victims of the explosion, Reagan Hardaway and Daniel Payne. The proceeds will benefit them and their families. The event will include a bounce house, silent auction, and games. Hotdogs and hamburgers will also be available to those who attend.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1380 Homer Rd. in Minden, across from the Walmart.

