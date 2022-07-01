Getting Answers
Leesville man wanted after victim found with two gunshot wounds

William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating William Lewis “Billy” Klein III, 31, of Welch Road in in Leesville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Klein after VPSO responded to Thigpen Road and found a 27-year-old victim shot once in the face and once in the back. VPSO said the victim was shot at Klein’s residence and they believe Klein is responsible for the victim’s injuries.

The victim was sent to a medical facility in Rapides Parish for treatment.

Klein should be considered armed and dangerous. You are asked not to approach him if you know his whereabouts.

If you have any information about Klein, you are asked to contact Detective Daniel Rowe at 337-238-1311.

