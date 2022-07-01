Getting Answers
Lake Charles man extradited to North Carolina on charge of sexual exploitation of a minor

Lake Charles man Blake Allen Arabie, 30, is accused of luring a North Carolina juvenile into...
Lake Charles man Blake Allen Arabie, 30, is accused of luring a North Carolina juvenile into creating inappropriate videos on social media.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of luring a North Carolina juvenile into creating inappropriate videos on social media, North Carolina authorities said.

When authorities went to arrest him, Blake Allen Arabie, 30, then shot himself in the leg in an attempt to evade incarceration, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office in Alamance County, North Carolina, first began investigating in November 2020, according to information from the Alamance Sheriff’s Office.

“In November of 2020, the Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team (HET), received a report that an individual was luring an Alamance County juvenile into creating self-inappropriate videos on social media,” the Sheriff’s Office post reads. “During the month’s long investigation, the Human Exploitation Team identified Blake Allen Arabie of Lake Charles, Louisiana as the suspect.”

A warrant for Arabie’s arrest was obainted on March 14, 2022, and executed by the U.S. Marshals Office and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 27, 2022.

“During an attempted apprehension, Mr. Arabie fled in his vehicle to his residence,” the Alamance Sheriff’s Office post reads. “Once inside the residence, a standoff ensued. Approximately 30 minutes after the standoff began, Mr. Arabie exited his residence with a firearm which he used to shoot himself in the leg in an attempt to evade incarceration. The wound was non-life threatening.”

After being treated in a hospital, Arabie was taken into custody by the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, then extradited to Alamance County on June 25, 2022.

Arabie faces one count of felony attempted first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $80,000.

