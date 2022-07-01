Getting Answers
Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery

Savannah was just 4 weeks old when rescuers pulled her from a dumpster fire. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A kitten that has fully recovered after being severely burned in a dumpster fire in early May has found its forever home.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.

On May 3, Clark County Animal Protection Services and Animal Foundation Las Vegas teamed up to save the 4-week-old kitten from a dumpster fire.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.(@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

According to Clark County officials, after burn treatment, time in an incubator, and food, Savannah went to a foster home for rest and recovery.

County officials posted an update on Savannah’s progress on May 29, saying she still had scars from her burns but was healing well. They said Savannah is playful, loves attention, and should live a happy, normal life.

After a few weeks of recovering, Savannah's burns were healing well and her personality started to show. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

On Tuesday, county officials posted a final update, saying Savannah was fully healed and adopted. While her burns prevented rescuers from knowing what color her coat was, she now shows a healthy dilute tortoiseshell coloring of gray and tan.

