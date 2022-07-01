Golf course in Southern Trace reopens after $4.2 million renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 34-year-old golf course reopens after its first-ever renovation; club members prepare to tee off.

The renovation happened because of efforts made by dedicated Southern Trace Country Club members who wished to see the course restored and improved. These improvements included new golf course greens, a redesign of the entire 18-hole course, and a new drainage system to keep the course dry throughout the year. The project also included a complete renovation of the club’s practice facility, this includes a larger teeing area at the driving range and a larger practice putting greens.

Southern Trace member and design architect Jim Lipe of the Jack Nicklaus organization, directed the project.

“Our investment in golf course refinements and technology will ensure the highest level of playability for our membership for decades to come,” said Alexander Mijalis, Southern Trace Country Club vice president and chairman of the club’s greens committee. “We are excited to see Southern Trace return to the premier status it once enjoyed.”

default (Southern Trace Country Club)

This project is just the first part of a larger plan to update the Southern Trace clubhouse. More renovations to come will include updating the tennis court, dining area, pro shop, locker rooms, gyms, and event space.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the club, visit this site: https://www.southerntracecc.com/

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.