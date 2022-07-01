GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city.

Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.

KSLA reached out to the organization to get answers to this question. Executive Director Alvin Moore said this is an ongoing issue that staff are aware of. He said carryout meals were initially offered to protect staff against the COVID-19.

As a result, he says some clients that receive meals leave their styrofoam containers on the ground when they’re done. Moore said they have made every effort to explain to clients that they need to throw the trash away when they’re finished eating.

“It’s not just our containers coming from Christian Service, it’s litter all over the city. I understand that people are concerned about the containers, but it’s nothing that we can do about telling adults to put their containers in the trash can. They even leave them on our facility after they eat. They just drop them. If it wasn’t for us feeding them, they wouldn’t get anything else to eat. I see people everyday come here with their head down, then their head up because they got a hot meal. I wish I could do something about the containers. I really do,” he said.

Moore says they currently don’t have enough employees to open the facility again to host people inside, but they are working on fixing that issue. In the meantime, he says staff members also help pick up the trash left behind by clients.

He said the organization serves more than 200 people everyday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.