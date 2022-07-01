Former Monroe officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former officer with the Monroe Police Department has pleaded guilty to violating another man’s civil rights. Jared Desadier admitted to attacking Timothy Williams without provocation during an arrest in April 2020. The following information provided by the U.S. Justice Dept. describes what happened and Desadier’s plea.

Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier (Source: Various)

MONROE, La. - Jared Preston Desadier, 44, of Monroe, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, announced Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of the Western District of Louisiana; and Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

According to evidence presented to the court, on or about the evening of April 21, 2020, Desadier, who was at the time a uniformed officer with the Monroe Police Department (MPD), used unreasonable force by kicking an arrestee in the face. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when MPD officers overheard an alarm system activate, and Desadier and other officers detained a man for questioning. When officers discovered drug paraphernalia on the man, the man ran from the scene and officers gave chase. Approximately a block away, a patrolling MPD officer caught up to the man and ordered him to the ground. The man complied, by lying flat on his stomach and putting his hands behind his back. As that officer approached and prepared to handcuff the man, Desadier ran up to the scene and kicked the man in the face as he lay face-down on the ground with both hands behind his back.

Desadier admitted in court that his assault on the victim was without justification, as the man did not present a threat to any officer or other person on the scene. Desadier also admitted that he knew, at the time, that his actions were unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances.

“Instead of lawfully carrying out his sworn duties as a law enforcement officer, Desadier abused his authority by assaulting and injuring an arrestee who was not a threat,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute any officer who abuses the public trust by using excessive force without basis.”

“I applaud our local, law-abiding police officers for their service to our respective communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “Unfortunately, there are a few police officers who cannot be described as law-abiding. When police officers commit crimes in violation of federal criminal civil rights statutes that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a federal court of law, we will prosecute those officers zealously and without hesitation. The actions of this officer are inexcusable, violate public trust in law enforcement, and he must be held accountable. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to enforcing the rule of law and protecting the civil rights of all persons present within the Western District of Louisiana, with a goal of restoring and building the public’s trust in local, state and federal law enforcement.”

“The preservation of civil rights and the investigation of color of law violations are of utmost priority for the FBI. Today’s guilty plea sends a clear message that individuals like Jared Preston Desadier will be held responsible and no one is above the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Williams Jr. “We thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana and Department of Justice Civil Rights Division for their strong partnership and dedication to protecting the civil rights of every citizen.”

Desadier faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing has been set for November 21, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Mary J. Mudrick, and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. # # #

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.