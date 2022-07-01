Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Five New Orleans teens suspected of carjacking; shooting Uber driver arrested in Slidell

“We have to get a grip on this,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “We have to work together with the agencies and the cities around us, and come up with a solution for this.”
By David Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five teens ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old were arrested in Slidell, accused of carjacking and shooting an Uber driver in New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to Slidell Police, the five adult teenagers and two juveniles were arrested at John Slidell Park on Tuesday morning, after allegedly carjacking and shooting a man in the Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans.

New Orleans Police confirm the incident happened in the block of 1000 North Dupre Street. A spokesperson said the man is in stable condition.

When the 2022 Toyota Highlander the man was driving was spotted in the park, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said his officers moved in quickly.

“[The teens] knew the car was hot. They were probably looking to carjack somebody in our area,” Fandal said. “Thank god we were able to stop them.”

The adult teens have been identified as Jason Washington, 19, and Crystin and Eitan Morgan, 18. Two 16-year-olds were also arrested, but have not been identified because they are juveniles.

Three guns were recovered during the arrest.

“I said it once, I said it a million times: stay the hell out of Slidell. We’re going to catch you,” Fandal said. “I sound like a broken record. I said it time and time again. If you come over here, you’re going to stay here.”

This isn’t the first time suspects from Orleans have been captured in Slidell, according to Fandal. He said all surrounding parishes are aware of the potential for crime to spill over from New Orleans.

On Wednesday, a late afternoon armed carjacking occurred at the intersection of Metairie Road and Orpheum Avenue, just over the Orleans/Jefferson parish line.

The man, who was uninjured, gave up his vehicle, which was later recovered by NOPD in the 600 block of Toledano Street.

“I was sad to hear it,” said a woman who lives in the area of the carjacking. “Even though I hope people don’t do things to surprise and shock me, it does every time because I like to think the best of people, and I don’t understand how people could do stuff like that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
File photo of police lights.
Man shot during attempted robbery after accepting ride
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland...
Explosions puts 5 in the hospital
Please be aware of local burn bans as July 4th approaches.
Burn bans in Arklatex
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg of Moonbot accept the Oscar
William Joyce’s Lost Ollie gets Netflix adaptation
‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana