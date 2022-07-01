Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Firework prices are blowing up

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.(Cropped KOMUnews / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fireworks aren’t the only thing exploding this Fourth of July weekend – firework prices are also blowing up.

The shortage over the past two years appears to be winding down, but supply chain issues remain.

Costs for shipping, raw materials and labor have also helped conspired to push prices up.

Higher demand has also been a factor, as consumers turned to at-home firework displays the last two years due to the cancelation of public displays.

The CEO of one fireworks distributor estimates his costs have at least doubled since 2019.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.

This year, though, retailers and distributors say they are more ready to match demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
File photo of police lights.
Man shot during attempted robbery after accepting ride
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland...
Explosions puts 5 in the hospital
Please be aware of local burn bans as July 4th approaches.
Burn bans in Arklatex
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Ravens linebacker, La. Tech standout died from fentanyl-laced cocaine, examiner says
William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg of Moonbot accept the Oscar
William Joyce’s Lost Ollie gets Netflix adaptation