Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

The incident took place on Willie Mays Street.

Officials say a group of young adults, and at least one juvenile, from out of state were meeting with a potential buyer to sell a dirt bike. During the exchange, the potential buyers allegedly stole the bike from them.

At some point, shots were fired and a juvenile female was shot in the left buttocks. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

