Female juvenile shot while in process of trying to sell dirt bike

Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.
Police respond to shooting on Willie Mays Street.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

The incident took place on Willie Mays Street.

Officials say a group of young adults, and at least one juvenile, from out of state were meeting with a potential buyer to sell a dirt bike. During the exchange, the potential buyers allegedly stole the bike from them.

At some point, shots were fired and a juvenile female was shot in the left buttocks. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

This is a developing incident. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

