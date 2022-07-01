Famed Wiley College Marching Band coming back after decades-long hiatus

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College’s famed marching band is coming back to east Texas.

The college made the announcement Thursday, June 30 on Facebook. The Wiley College Marching Band was last active in the ‘70s. The band will be led by Emmanuel Scales, director of musical ensembles for Wiley College.

The school says band recruitment will begin immediately. Those interested should email Scales at band@wileyc.edu, or call 903-930-9597. Musical scholarships are available, the school says.

