Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Famed Wiley College Marching Band coming back after decades-long hiatus

The Wiley College Marching Band is coming back!
The Wiley College Marching Band is coming back!(Wiley College)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College’s famed marching band is coming back to east Texas.

The college made the announcement Thursday, June 30 on Facebook. The Wiley College Marching Band was last active in the ‘70s. The band will be led by Emmanuel Scales, director of musical ensembles for Wiley College.

The school says band recruitment will begin immediately. Those interested should email Scales at band@wileyc.edu, or call 903-930-9597. Musical scholarships are available, the school says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
File photo of police lights.
Man shot during attempted robbery after accepting ride
String of gas station shootings in Shreveport have customers worried about filling up

Latest News

The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland...
Explosions puts 5 in the hospital
Please be aware of local burn bans as July 4th approaches.
Burn bans in Arklatex
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
Woman arrested for stealing from charity
GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?