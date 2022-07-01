Getting Answers
Burn ban announced in Desoto Parish; multiple in Ark-La-Tex

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - Fireworks aren’t part of Desoto’s ban, but things can still get dangerous.

Desoto Parish announced its burn ban on June 30, due to a lack of rainfall in the area. The Desoto Parish Police Jury (DPPJ) wants to remind you to be careful when using fireworks.

“The burn ban does not apply to the use of fireworks.  However, if you do utilize fireworks this holiday weekend, make sure you do so with caution with the understanding we are under a burn ban.  Please take precautions as to have access to a water hose or a small container of water to extinguish any fires that may result due to the use of fireworks,” said the Parish Administrator of DPPJ, Michael Norton.

As you clean up after your Fourth of July celebrations please remember no burn piles, but firepits and grills are okay.

Other active bans in the Ark-La-Tex:

Desoto Parish

Morris County

Marion County

Harrison County

Panola County

