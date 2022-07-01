1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana.

(KSLA)

Officials say an SUV was headed north when they crashed. The cause of the single-vehicle wreck is still under investigation.

Two people were in the SUV. One was pronounced dead on the scene, with the other injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

