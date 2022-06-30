Getting Answers
String of gas station shootings in Shreveport have customers worried about filling up

(WILX)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over the past few days, there have been a string of violent crimes at gas stations in Shreveport.

The most recent was on the morning of Thursday, June 30 at the A.K. Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue. Officials say a man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery.

A day before, police found a man shot in the arm near the Shell gas station on W. 70th Street and Buncombe Road.

With the streak of shootings happening at gas stations, people are now weary about where they go to fill up their tanks.

“I’ve never really worried about my safety. I don’t know why, but I guess now it’s gotten worse and I guess now I do have to worry about that and think where do I fill up? Where do I go to get gas?” said Pearce Simmons.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a store clerk who has to worry about staying safe on the job.

