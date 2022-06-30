Woman accused of stealing thousands from animal charity turns herself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: Kaleigh Knebl turned herself in to police the afternoon of June 30.

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking a woman accused of stealing from an ArkLaTex charity organization.

Kaleigh Knebl, 32, is accused of stealing $37,000 from Parish Paws. She faces a charge of felony theft.

Police learned of this situation after the organization contacted the authorities regarding the missing funds, knowing it was happening within the organization.

Knebl at this time is sought by authorities.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

