Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing thousands from animal charity turns herself in

In total, she’s accused of stealing $37,000 from Parish Paws
Kaleigh Knebl, 32, is accused of stealing $37,000 from Parish Paws. She faces a charge of...
Kaleigh Knebl, 32, is accused of stealing $37,000 from Parish Paws. She faces a charge of felony theft.(WCAX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: Kaleigh Knebl turned herself in to police the afternoon of June 30.

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking a woman accused of stealing from an ArkLaTex charity organization.

Kaleigh Knebl, 32, is accused of stealing $37,000 from Parish Paws. She faces a charge of felony theft.

Police learned of this situation after the organization contacted the authorities regarding the missing funds, knowing it was happening within the organization.

Knebl at this time is sought by authorities.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mistrial declared in homicide case
Katasha Latrice Prier, DOB: 5/12/1994
Shreveport woman arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile

Latest News

Texas game wardens will also be out in full force patrolling and making sure boaters, along...
Boating safety this season
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1
The legislation, which was passed by the Caddo Parish Commission, is designed to reduce the...
Caddo Parish spay and neuter law goes into effect July 1
From Texarkana down to Shreveport and then across Red River into Bossier City, last year's...
LifeShare Blood Centers to have extended hours for United We Give