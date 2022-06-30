Getting Answers
SPD: Man injured in shooting stemming from domestic dispute

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, June 29.

Officers got the call regarding a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Drexel Street. That’s in the Werner Park/Ingleside area of Shreveport.

Police say that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. At the home, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital by ambulance.

No word on arrests, or charges at this time.

