Rain chances pick up into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Scattered showers and storms are making a return to the ArkLaTex over the next few days. Not everyone will see rain, but some of you will pick up some much needed wet weather. We’ll be humid, but not excessively hot through the weekend. Next week, though, temperatures could push back toward 100 again.

Showers and a few storms will continue through early evening before fizzling out tonight. Outside of any rain look for temperatures to peak in the low to mid 90s. We’ll gradually cool off this evening with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s and back into the 70s. By morning we’ll be back in the low to mid 70s across the area.

A disturbance moving out of the Gulf into southeast Texas will likely not develop into an organized tropical system, but it is going to head our direction the next couple of days bringing plenty of moisture and enhancing our rain chances. Another round of showers and storms is expected on Friday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, but not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will heat into the upper 80s to low 90s before any rain gets going. The chance of rain is around 40%.

More showers and storms are likely on Saturday. The chance for rain is around 50%, so again, not everyone will get wet. The clouds and wet weather will hold temperatures down into the mid to upper 80s to around 90. It will feel hotter though with the humidity.

By Sunday, rain chances will start to fall, but not completely dry up. Expected to see a few more showers and storms pop-up and pass through the area. The chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures will start to creep back up with less wet weather around. We’ll be in the low 90s Sunday afternoon but feeling closer to 100 with the humidity.

The 4th of July is looking like the driest day of the holiday weekend. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will get a little hotter climbing back into the mid to upper 90s.

The rest of next week will see plenty of heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 in the afternoons and only cool into the upper 70s at night. A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon heat, but rain will be sparse in coverage.

In the tropics we’re still awaiting a tropical storm to form in the Caribbean. If the tropical wave we’ve been tracking all week develops into a storm it’s name will be Bonnie. The track should take it across the southwest Caribbean into Central America. It is expected to move into the Pacific Ocean after that and if it maintains itself as a tropical storm the name would change to Darby.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

