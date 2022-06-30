New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana state officials have voted to change the requirements in place to become a teacher.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 546 into law on June 18. The law means people no longer have to take the Praxis Core Exam to enter into teacher preparation programs. This means teachers would be allowed to teach if they have a bachelor’s degree, are willing to take a content test and are willing to enroll in prep programs.

Former educator for Claiborne Parish Schools, and now lawyer, Rashid Young said the law is a game-changer.

“I got a bachelor’s degree in business but wanted to go into education, so I needed to get into an alternative certification program. To get into the alt. cert. program, you either take the Praxis One Core Exam or there were two exceptions, which are if you made a 22 on the ACT or have a master’s degree,” he said.

Lafrance Cooper currently teaches for Claiborne schools. He said it took him several attempts to pass the Praxis, and that he knows several others who couldn’t pass and moved on to other careers.

“You are basically getting sub pay or you’re doing the same work as teachers but you can’t get the incentives, or same pay the teachers are getting,” he said.

Back in March, the Louisiana Department of Education reported nearly 3,000 staffing vacancies. Young said this law will hopefully bring in new teachers.

