New 100,000 square foot warehouse opened at Port of Caddo-Bossier

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new, large warehouse is now open at the Port of Caddo-Bossier after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30.

The new warehouse will help two companies expand their operations at the port. The project is a joint venture between the port, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 4000 Doug Attaway Blvd.

Developers say they broke ground on the warehouse before the pandemic started, but now, it’s ready for full use.

