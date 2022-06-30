Man shot during attempted robbery after accepting ride

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery, and is now recovering.

At 10:53 p.m. on June 29, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called out to A.K. Clark gas station on 4000 Jewella Avenue, where they found a victim, an unidentified man, who had a gunshot wound on his face.

In SPD’s major incident report, the victim claimed he had accepted a ride from an unknown man and woman from a hotel on Greenwood Road. During the ride, the driver allegedly pulled over and demanded the victim give over his belongings. The suspect supposedly then shot the victim in the face then sped off.

The victim ran to the gas station where he contacted the police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering.

SPD has yet to identify the suspects. The male was described as slim and was driving an old gray mid-sized vehicle and had long dreadlocks.

The shooting is currently an ongoing investigation.

